Why Prince Harry, Meghan Markle won't 'command attention' against Royal Family

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle aren't going to find it easy to take the spotlight from the Royal Family, per an expert

June 24, 2024

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have become increasingly irrelevant and aren’t likely to get attention against the Royal Family, per an expert.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s personal announcements have often coincided with a royal event. This led royal expert Jennie Bond to weigh in on the matter.

"I can’t honestly imagine that they are sitting there scheming to make announcements on the same day as a royal event. Surely they are bigger than that?,” she remarked to OK!.

She added: "It’s true that there have been some rather strange coincidences in the past about the timing of some of their announcements. But I think they are becoming less and less relevant to the news over here, and the Royal Family will command the attention every time."

This comes after Meghan Markle launched her new lifestyle brand American Riviera Orchard in March on the same day as the Diana Legacy Awards, which Prince Harry and Prince William both attended.

She then launched new products of her brand on the same day as Trooping the Colour. The Duchess launched raspberry jam and dog biscuits just two hours before the parade.

Meanwhile, Princess Kate made headlines worldwide by making her first appearance amid cancer treatment at Trooping the Color. She arrived with her three children, Prince George, Prince Charlotte, and Prince Louis. 

