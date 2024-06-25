Eddie Murphy drops two major updates about 'Shrek' universe

Shrek 5 and the spinoff of Donkey are coming as Eddie Murphy opens up about the work he is doing and about to do on both of the projects.



In a chat with Collider, the iconic comedian said, "We started doing ['Shrek 5'] months ago," Murphy told Collider. "I did this. I recorded the first act, and we'll be doing it this year, we'll finish it up. 'Shrek' is coming out and Donkey's gonna have his own movie. We're gonna do Donkey as well. So we're gonna do a 'Shrek,' and we're doing a Donkey [movie]."

Clearing the confusion, Eddie said the Donkey spinoff will go to floors while Shrek 5 is in the works.

"I started recording 'Shrek,' I think it's coming out in 2025. And we're doing a Donkey one next."

The franchise of Shrek is a long and hit series that spanned from 2001 to 2010. It consists of four films and boosted its studio DreamWorks Animation, which raked in $487 million globally.