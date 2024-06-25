 
'The Bear' pours cold war on new love angle between chefs

The cast of 'The Bear' dismisses romance speculations of Carmy and Sydney in season three

June 25, 2024

The Bear's third season is around the corner, and speculations reached a fever pitch about an expected Carmy and Sydney romance, but both stars dismissed this outright.

The question was posed during a press conference where both the leading actors in sync responded "no" to a scripted romance between their on-screen characters.

"There was no talk in the rooms about any romantic implications", Jeremy White-Allen said on his romance rumours with Ayo Edebiri in the show.

Apart from this, another workplace romance was said to be brewing between Ayo and L-Boy in the series but the former remains coy about the matter. "No, probably not," she added. "You'll have to watch."

Jeremy, meanwhile, dwells on the pressure of expectations for season three after making the rest of the two seasons super-hit.

"We talked a lot about this going from season one to season two," he added. "We were really curious if we'd be able to find our own little bubble again after the first season had the success that it did."

He continued, "We were able to do season one without any expectations whatsoever, and we were a little bit uncertain if we'd be able to find that place again, and I think we did in season two."

"We were able to find that creative space with each other very separate from all of the other things, which I think we're really lucky to be able to do over and over again."

