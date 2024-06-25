Tom Cruise skips daughter Suri’s graduation for Taylor Swift concert

Tom Cruise missed his own daughter Suri’s High School graduation amid claims of estrangement and instead, attended Taylor Swift’s Eras tour in London.



The Mission: Impossible star was seen with Hollywood celebrities at the concert in London, where he is busy shooting for the eighth installment of the action-thriller series.

As for Suri, she opted to use the name ‘Suri Noelle’ instead of her famous last name, a nod to her mother's middle name.

The news of the teenager changing her last name came after she turned 18 and was no longer dependent financially on her father, with whom she was last photographed in 2012, as per reports.

Suri chose her mom, Katie Holmes’ middle name, ‘Noelle,’ when listing herself in her high school theater production of the musical Head Over Heels few weeks ago, reported Closer Magazine.

It's worth noting that Suri has not taken any legal steps to change her name, but whatever her decision may be, the publication claimed that Katie supports her.

“Katie is so proud of Suri, and totally supports her in dropping the name Cruise,” they said of Katie’s reaction over daughter’s major move.