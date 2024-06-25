Princess Anne's injuries 'more serious' than Buckingham Palace claims

Experts warn Princess Anne's injuries are 'not minor' especially 'at the age of 73'

Princess Anne's injuries 'could be serious' according to Metro report.

Princess Royal is currently hospitalized after being kicked in the head by a horse at her Gatcombe Park estate in Gloucestershire on Sunday.

Buckingham Palace reported that she suffered 'minor injuries' and a concussion but is expected to make a full recovery.

Despite this, Royal expert Michael Cole emphasized the seriousness of the situation, especially given her age.

"The fact the Princess Royal was detained in hospital overnight indicates that it’s not a minor matter," he said. "With concussion, it can be just a bang on the head and you see stars for a few minutes – but it can be something more serious."

He further stated, "They’re not going to be taking any chances and they’re keeping her in. I haven’t heard that she’s been released from the hospital in Bristol and maybe it will be an extended stay."

Anne, known for her robust and straightforward nature, have her husband Sir Tim Laurence by her side.

"I’m sure she will overcome this," Cole stated. adding, "But it’s no small thing. They don’t take anybody to hospital for nothing. The fact that she’s there would indicate that there was concern."