 
Geo News

Princess Anne's injuries 'more serious' than Buckingham Palace claims

Experts warn Princess Anne's injuries are 'not minor' especially 'at the age of 73'

By
Web Desk

June 25, 2024

Experts warn Princess Annes injuries are not minor especially at the age of 73
Experts warn Princess Anne's injuries are 'not minor' especially 'at the age of 73'

Princess Anne's injuries 'could be serious' according to Metro report.

Princess Royal is currently hospitalized after being kicked in the head by a horse at her Gatcombe Park estate in Gloucestershire on Sunday.

Buckingham Palace reported that she suffered 'minor injuries' and a concussion but is expected to make a full recovery.

Despite this, Royal expert Michael Cole emphasized the seriousness of the situation, especially given her age.

"The fact the Princess Royal was detained in hospital overnight indicates that it’s not a minor matter," he said. "With concussion, it can be just a bang on the head and you see stars for a few minutes – but it can be something more serious."

He further stated, "They’re not going to be taking any chances and they’re keeping her in. I haven’t heard that she’s been released from the hospital in Bristol and maybe it will be an extended stay."

Anne, known for her robust and straightforward nature, have her husband Sir Tim Laurence by her side.

"I’m sure she will overcome this," Cole stated. adding, "But it’s no small thing. They don’t take anybody to hospital for nothing. The fact that she’s there would indicate that there was concern."

Meghan Markle struggling under the weight of Prince Harry's inheritance
Meghan Markle struggling under the weight of Prince Harry's inheritance
Prince William feels 'honoured' to welcome Japanese royals to UK
Prince William feels 'honoured' to welcome Japanese royals to UK
Celine Dion told director THIS thing before going into SPS attack
Celine Dion told director THIS thing before going into SPS attack
Real culprit from Meghan Markle and Victoria Beckham's fight exposed
Real culprit from Meghan Markle and Victoria Beckham's fight exposed
Princess Anne breaks silence amid injuries, concussion video
Princess Anne breaks silence amid injuries, concussion
Jennifer Lopez accepts her fate as Ben Affleck divorce becomes imminent
Jennifer Lopez accepts her fate as Ben Affleck divorce becomes imminent
Prince Harry plans big surprise for King Charles, Prince William
Prince Harry plans big surprise for King Charles, Prince William
Taylor Swift disappoints Meghan Markle?
Taylor Swift disappoints Meghan Markle?
Prince Harry reacts on seeing ‘united' Royal family at Buckingham Palace balcony
Prince Harry reacts on seeing ‘united' Royal family at Buckingham Palace balcony
Britney Spears says goodbye to powerhouse attorney Mathew Rosengart
Britney Spears says goodbye to powerhouse attorney Mathew Rosengart
Anti-monarchy group reacts to royal family's plans sans Kate Middleton
Anti-monarchy group reacts to royal family's plans sans Kate Middleton
Buckingham Palace announces new royal family week
Buckingham Palace announces new royal family week