 
Geo News

Meghan Markle struggling under the weight of Prince Harry's inheritance

Meghan Markle’s inability to handle what Prince Harry is has just been exposed

By
Web Desk

June 25, 2024

Meghan Markle struggling under the weight of Prince Harrys inheritance
Meghan Markle struggling under the weight of Prince Harry's inheritance

An expert has just shed some light into Meghan Markle’s experience with the spotlight, as well as the differences between her and Prince Harry’s experiences.

Press Box PR’s Lynn Carratt issued all these claims according to Express UK.

She began by noting the differences in the duo’s social status, and subsequent popularity by saying, “Meghan wasn’t known in the UK, Suits wasn’t all that popular.”

“Even now, I think it’s all a little bit new to her, that she’s worldwide famous because if she had never married Harry, she never would have had this level of fame.”

For now Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are working on individual pursuits. Meghan Markle is currently focusing on American Riveria Orchard.

But Ms Carratt worries her chances at making a sale might not be as good because “All you have to do is look a Gwyneth Paltrow and Goop. Do I buy those products? No.”

“They’re for a certain high spending lady, who likes to look to her products, which is the same road, which I believe, Meghan Markle is going down.”

Prince William feels 'honoured' to welcome Japanese royals to UK
Prince William feels 'honoured' to welcome Japanese royals to UK
Princess Anne's injuries 'more serious' than Buckingham Palace claims
Princess Anne's injuries 'more serious' than Buckingham Palace claims
Celine Dion told director THIS thing before going into SPS attack
Celine Dion told director THIS thing before going into SPS attack
Real culprit from Meghan Markle and Victoria Beckham's fight exposed
Real culprit from Meghan Markle and Victoria Beckham's fight exposed
Princess Anne breaks silence amid injuries, concussion video
Princess Anne breaks silence amid injuries, concussion
Jennifer Lopez accepts her fate as Ben Affleck divorce becomes imminent
Jennifer Lopez accepts her fate as Ben Affleck divorce becomes imminent
Prince Harry plans big surprise for King Charles, Prince William
Prince Harry plans big surprise for King Charles, Prince William
Taylor Swift disappoints Meghan Markle?
Taylor Swift disappoints Meghan Markle?
Prince Harry reacts on seeing ‘united' Royal family at Buckingham Palace balcony
Prince Harry reacts on seeing ‘united' Royal family at Buckingham Palace balcony
Britney Spears says goodbye to powerhouse attorney Mathew Rosengart
Britney Spears says goodbye to powerhouse attorney Mathew Rosengart
Anti-monarchy group reacts to royal family's plans sans Kate Middleton
Anti-monarchy group reacts to royal family's plans sans Kate Middleton
Buckingham Palace announces new royal family week
Buckingham Palace announces new royal family week