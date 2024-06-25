Travis Kelce dodges Jake Gyllenhaal question, takes dig at Joe Alwyn at same time

Travis Kelce was asked about Taylor Swift's exes Jake Gyllenhaal and Joe Alwyn

Travis Kelce seemingly dodged a question about Jake Gyllenhaal and seemingly roasted Joe Alwyn.

Travis appeared on the Bussin’ With the Boys podcast where he was asked questions about Taylor Swift’s song Karma by hosts Will Compton and Taylor Lewan.

Compton brought up the song when he confessed that it’s one of his favourite Swift songs, asking if the song is about Gyllenhaal.

“‘Karma’ is Gyllenhaal, right?” he asked about the 2022 song. “Was it Jake? Am I wrong?”

The NFL hunk laughed and dodged the question by asking, “What happened?”

Meanwhile, Lewan reminded Compton that the lyrics now say Karma is “the guy on the Chiefs coming straight home to me.”

Compton again asked about the original lyrics: “the guy on the screen.” He wondered if it was about Joe Alwyn since it was written while she Swift dated him.

Kelce then remarked, “It was.”

Elsewhere in the interview, the three-time Super Bowl-winning champ recently shaded Alwyn by clearly stating that he doesn’t want to hide his relationship with the Grammy winner.

“You want to keep things private, but at the same time, like, I’m not here to hide anything,” he declared.

“That’s my girl, you know what I mean? That’s my lady, so it’s like... I’m proud of that,” he added.

“I’m not sitting here trying to juggle like, ‘how can I keep this under wraps?’”

The comments were taken as a clear dig at Alwyn, who kept his relationship with Taylor Swift strictly under wraps.