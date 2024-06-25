Why King Charles didn't allow Prince William, Prince Harry to meet Michael Jackson

Michael Jackson was once set to meet Prince Harry and Prince William after Princess Diana's death

King of Pop Michael Jackson was all set to meet Prince William and Prince Harry in 2002, but King Charles had to step in to stop the meeting, per Michael’s former bodyguard.

Matt Fiddes says Michael had developed a close relationship with Princess Diana before her death and described her as the “perfect wife.”

He told podcaster James English: "He used to talk about Diana a lot – he said that she was his ideal wife. They spent hours on the phone... she used to ring all the time and he used to ring her all the time."

When the princes were set to meet the Billy Jean singer, their father stopped it as the pop star was getting bad press in those days.

"Prince Harry and Prince William wanted to meet Michael," Fiddes recounted. "Obviously they knew their mum was friends with Michael Jackson she used to go to the Wembley concerts during the 'Bad' era and so on."

"We set it up, for Michael to meet them, but King Charles... we were told he had put a stop to it," he shared.

He went on to reveal: "We had a very official letter come through saying 'Prince William and Prince Harry will not be meeting Michael Jackson'. That was hard, because we had to deliver the news to him and that's kind of why he came to London."

Fiddes also alleged that Michael had travelled to London in order to see the princes and was promised an honorary knighthood by "certain people in the government, and near the Royal Family," and he thought the meeting with the princes would secure the knighthood.