 
Geo News

Why King Charles didn't allow Prince William, Prince Harry to meet Michael Jackson

Michael Jackson was once set to meet Prince Harry and Prince William after Princess Diana's death

By
Web Desk

June 25, 2024

Michael Jackson was once set to meet Prince Harry and Prince William after Princess Dianas death
Michael Jackson was once set to meet Prince Harry and Prince William after Princess Diana's death

King of Pop Michael Jackson was all set to meet Prince William and Prince Harry in 2002, but King Charles had to step in to stop the meeting, per Michael’s former bodyguard.

Matt Fiddes says Michael had developed a close relationship with Princess Diana before her death and described her as the “perfect wife.”

He told podcaster James English: "He used to talk about Diana a lot – he said that she was his ideal wife. They spent hours on the phone... she used to ring all the time and he used to ring her all the time."

When the princes were set to meet the Billy Jean singer, their father stopped it as the pop star was getting bad press in those days.

"Prince Harry and Prince William wanted to meet Michael," Fiddes recounted. "Obviously they knew their mum was friends with Michael Jackson she used to go to the Wembley concerts during the 'Bad' era and so on."

"We set it up, for Michael to meet them, but King Charles... we were told he had put a stop to it," he shared.

He went on to reveal: "We had a very official letter come through saying 'Prince William and Prince Harry will not be meeting Michael Jackson'. That was hard, because we had to deliver the news to him and that's kind of why he came to London."

Fiddes also alleged that Michael had travelled to London in order to see the princes and was promised an honorary knighthood by "certain people in the government, and near the Royal Family," and he thought the meeting with the princes would secure the knighthood. 

Meghan Markle is helping her own downfall hasten, expert speaks out
Meghan Markle is helping her own downfall hasten, expert speaks out
Sir Tim Laurence updates on Princess Anne's recovery post-hospital visit
Sir Tim Laurence updates on Princess Anne's recovery post-hospital visit
'Bridgerton' author promises beautiful journey after season 3 change
'Bridgerton' author promises beautiful journey after season 3 change
Kate Middleton heartbroken with Prince William plans for George video
Kate Middleton heartbroken with Prince William plans for George
'The Bear' cast spills the beans on new romances ahead of season 3
'The Bear' cast spills the beans on new romances ahead of season 3
Travis Kelce dodges Jake Gyllenhaal question, takes dig at Joe Alwyn at same time
Travis Kelce dodges Jake Gyllenhaal question, takes dig at Joe Alwyn at same time
Eddie Murphy explains why he signed up for 'Beverly Hills Cop' sequel
Eddie Murphy explains why he signed up for 'Beverly Hills Cop' sequel
Meghan Markle struggling under the weight of Prince Harry's inheritance
Meghan Markle struggling under the weight of Prince Harry's inheritance
Prince William feels 'honoured' to welcome Japanese royals to UK
Prince William feels 'honoured' to welcome Japanese royals to UK
Princess Anne's injuries 'more serious' than Buckingham Palace claims
Princess Anne's injuries 'more serious' than Buckingham Palace claims
Celine Dion told director THIS thing before going into SPS attack
Celine Dion told director THIS thing before going into SPS attack
Real culprit from Meghan Markle and Victoria Beckham's fight exposed
Real culprit from Meghan Markle and Victoria Beckham's fight exposed