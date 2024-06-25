Matthew Perry's celebrity pal being questioned for drug supply gets named

Matthew Perry’s female celebrity pal being questioned for drug supply has been named

Charlie Sheen’s ex-wife Brooke Mueller has been unmasked as the mystery celebrity whose being questioned by cops amid the investigation into Matthew Perry's death, per In Touch.

Mueller is reportedly cooperating with the police and has turned her laptop and phone over. She hasn’t been arrested as of yet.

“She’s hired lawyers and has had multiple meetings with law enforcement since they arrived at her sober living house with a search warrant. She’s being tight-lipped about the situation,” an insider told the publication.

“It’s tough to say or know exactly what her role is [in Perry’s death], but she’s adamant she had nothing to do with that,” they added.

Mueller is being questioned as she "formed an unexpected friendship” with the Fools Rush In actor in rehab.

Mueller “had been in treatment with Matthew before, and they had a lot of ties in the acting community. It was an unexpected friendship, but they leaned on each other," the tipster noted.

Perry was found dead in his jacuzzi in October last year. Two months after the Friends alum’s death, the coroner revealed he had died of "acute effects of ketamine.”

“They have basically been on the hunt for Matthew’s killer,” a source remarked.