Emma Roberts raves about Kim Kardashian's professionalism and confidence

Emma Roberts and Kim Kardashian's friendship reached its peak on American Horror Story: Delicate.



On Tuesday, June 25, the 33-year-old actress appeared on the Table for Two podcast and praised the SKIMS founder.

Robert noted it was 'genius' idea of AHS creator Ryan Murphy to star Kardashian as her publicist.

“She is one of the most prepared actors I've worked with, Robert said.

She went on to say, “I mean I've come to work sometimes and people — that I won't name, but you know who — they don't know their lines at all, which, whatever, it's fine, we all have those days. But she knew every single line,”

While praising Kardashian’s work ethic and confidence during filming the Screams Queens alum said. “She also will just look you in the eye and do it.”

“To be that open and vulnerable — and I get embarrassed sometimes and I've been acting for 20 years — she's super professional, confident, And just the way that she carries herself, she doesn't have a huge entourage, she's very normal. And that was also really inspiring to see,” she added.