Princess Anne suffers 'memory loss' after horse accident: Report

Princess Anne is reportedly suffering from memory loss after her accident while horse riding.

The Princess Royal, who met with a minor incident at Gatcombe Park, has sustained injuries and is facing difficulty to remember things, reports The Telegraph.

This comes as the Princess' husband, Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence revealed that she was recovering well.

"She is recovering well, thank you. We are both profoundly grateful to the medical team and hospital support staff for their expert care — and to the emergency services who were all so wonderful at the scene," he said.

"We are both deeply touched by all the kind messages we have received from so many people near and far. It means a great deal," he added.

"The Princess Royal has sustained minor injuries and concussion following an incident on the Gatcombe Park estate yesterday evening. Her Royal Highness remains in Southmead Hospital, Bristol, as a precautionary measure for observation and is expected to make a full and swift recovery," said Buckingham Palace.