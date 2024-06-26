Jennifer Aniston unable to move on, struggles to cope with Matthew Perry’s death

Jennifer Aniston finds it difficult to move on as she is still mourning Friends co-star Matthew Perry months after his tragic demise.



According to Closer Magazine, The Morning Show star was very close to the late actor which is why she is struggling to come to terms with his death.

In the difficult phase of her life, Courteney Cox, who also starred in the hit comedy sitcom alongside Aniston and Perry, has stepped up to comfort the 55-year-old.

“A lot of people don’t realize how close Jen and Matthew were because she didn’t broadcast how much she stuck by him,” the tipster said of Aniston.

“She was one of the only people that would still reach out to him even when he was deep in the grip of his addiction and pushing everyone away.”