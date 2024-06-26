King Charles speaks of UK, Japan deep root ties

King Charles has spoken of the deep roots of the relationship between the UK and Japan.



The monarch was speaking at State Banquet, he and Queen Camilla hosted for Japanese royals.

King Charles says in his speech, “For over four hundred years, our nations have inspired each other, learning from each other’s experience and enriching our industries, cuisines and cultures with elements borrowed and shared.”

The palace shared King Charles complete speech on its official website.

King Charles said, “My wife and I are so delighted to be able to welcome you to Buckingham Palace this evening. EI-KOKU NI O-KAERI NASAI. [Welcome back to Britain].”

He added, “At the core of our partnership is a close friendship; one based on a mutual understanding of the importance of international rules and global institutions, forged from the lessons of history, including its darkest years.

"Today, as we face a world in which these principles are ever more challenged, our shared values of freedom, democracy and the rule of law are more important than ever.”