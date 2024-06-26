 
Prince Harry finally reacts to uncle Charles Spencer, his wife Karen's divorce

Karen has also revealed that her divorce from Charles Spencer is ‘just processing at the moment’

June 26, 2024

Prince Harry has apparently reacted to his uncle Charles Spencer and wife Karen’s divorce.

According to a report by OK! Magazine, Prince Harry, who is very close to his uncle Charles Spencer was ‘shocked and upset’ when he heard about his plans to divorce for a third time.

The publication, citing sources, reported, “Harry feels like the Spencer family is the only true family he has left in the UK, so he naturally felt shocked and upset when he heard about Charles’ plans to divorce for a third time.”

The insider went on saying, “Harry has always been very close to his uncle Charles and they have grown even closer since he decided to walk away from royal life.

“Charles backed him completely and he is the one person Harry feels he can truly be honest with about how hard it is being a royal as he knows his uncle’s views on them."

Prince Harry’s reaction has been disclosed days after Charles Spencer confirmed the end of his marriage to Karen, telling the Mail on Sunday: "It is immensely sad. I just want to devote myself to all my children, and to my grandchildren, and I wish Karen every happiness in the future."

In an Instagram post, Karen has also revealed that their divorce is ‘just processing at the moment’.

