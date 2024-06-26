Prince Harry to throw himself at Prince William’s feet to end feud

Prince Harry is ready to throw himself at Prince William’s feet if he does not forgive him for his scathing attacks against the Royal family, especially Kate Middleton.



Harry, the Duke of Sussex, is thinking of paying a surprise visit to the Royal family in coming days after realizing that it has been too long since they stopped talking.

Speaking with Closer Magazine, a source revealed that Harry believes “following protocol and waiting for their invite would be a much more advisable route to take.”

Hence, he has decided to fly to the UK uninvited. “Harry is tired of waiting and won’t be talked out of this plan,” the insider revealed.

They said Meghan Markle’s husband is “consumed with the idea that he can throw himself at his family’s feet and fix this feud.”

"He’s convinced that if he gives them a true and heartfelt apology, they won’t be able to stay angry with him,” they added. “But that doesn’t mean they’re going to welcome him with open arms.”

The main hurdle between him and the Royal family is Queen Camilla, who will not allow Harry to get any close with King Charles, and Prince William himself.

“Camilla is so protective of Charles; odds are Harry won’t get even a minute alone with his dad. And William is bound to be even colder. He’s pushing his luck by taking a bulldozer style approach to this."