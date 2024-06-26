 
Geo News

Prison Break's Dominic Purcell & Wentworth Miller to share screens again

Dominic Purcell announces new project with Wentworth Miller 19 years after 'The Prison Break' premiere

By
Web Desk

June 26, 2024

Prison Breaks Dominic Purcell & Wentworth Miller to share screens again
Prison Break's Dominic Purcell & Wentworth Miller to share screens again

Prison Break stars Dominic Purcell and Wentworth Miller are returning to collaborate on a new series.

Purcell, 54, also confirmed the reunion on Instagram where he also paid tribute to everyone onboard the project. 

The series written and executive-produced by Scott Rosenbaum is said to be inspired by "the life of a real covert intelligence officer who is still active in the field today."

It follows a highly skilled privately contracted team of operatives as they recover hostages across the globe from some of the most exotic and equally dangerous locations on the planet.

Besides his onscreen role, Purcell is also serving as an executive producer, along with his wife, Tish Cyrus, and Dannah Axelrod Summers from HopeTown Entertainment.

However, this isn't the first time Purcell and Miller are reuniting after Prison Break as the duo previously shared the screen through appearances on The Flash and Legends of Tomorrow.

However, Purcell's collaboration with his wife comes nearly a year after they tied the knot in August 2023.

As for Prison Break fans, there are no plans of a renewed season past its initial four seasons that aired on Fox from 2005 to 2009.

Francia Raisa opens up about her reproductive health
Francia Raisa opens up about her reproductive health
Austin Butler reveals he auditioned for THIS role in 'Hunger Games'
Austin Butler reveals he auditioned for THIS role in 'Hunger Games'
Eva Longoria addresses beef rumors with 'Desperate Housewives' co-stars
Eva Longoria addresses beef rumors with 'Desperate Housewives' co-stars
Jodie Turner-Smith on seeing Joshua Jackson date two months after divorce
Jodie Turner-Smith on seeing Joshua Jackson date two months after divorce
Travis Scott ‘freaking out' about Kylie Jenner, Timothee Chalamet relationship
Travis Scott ‘freaking out' about Kylie Jenner, Timothee Chalamet relationship
Kevin Costner's ‘new era' after Christine Baumgartner divorce: Report
Kevin Costner's ‘new era' after Christine Baumgartner divorce: Report
Lupita Nyong'o gets candid on her dream project in Hollywood
Lupita Nyong'o gets candid on her dream project in Hollywood
Kevin Bacon looks back at ‘Footloose' with nostalgic audition tape
Kevin Bacon looks back at ‘Footloose' with nostalgic audition tape
Jennifer Lopez 'done' with 'doomed' marriage to Ben Affleck: Report
Jennifer Lopez 'done' with 'doomed' marriage to Ben Affleck: Report
'Summer House' star West Wilson breaks silence on his split with Ciara Miller
'Summer House' star West Wilson breaks silence on his split with Ciara Miller
Leah McSweeney makes new claims in lawsuit against Andy Cohen
Leah McSweeney makes new claims in lawsuit against Andy Cohen
Brittany Mahomes shares recovery update following back injury
Brittany Mahomes shares recovery update following back injury