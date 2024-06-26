Prison Break's Dominic Purcell & Wentworth Miller to share screens again

Prison Break stars Dominic Purcell and Wentworth Miller are returning to collaborate on a new series.



Purcell, 54, also confirmed the reunion on Instagram where he also paid tribute to everyone onboard the project.

The series written and executive-produced by Scott Rosenbaum is said to be inspired by "the life of a real covert intelligence officer who is still active in the field today."



It follows a highly skilled privately contracted team of operatives as they recover hostages across the globe from some of the most exotic and equally dangerous locations on the planet.

Besides his onscreen role, Purcell is also serving as an executive producer, along with his wife, Tish Cyrus, and Dannah Axelrod Summers from HopeTown Entertainment.

However, this isn't the first time Purcell and Miller are reuniting after Prison Break as the duo previously shared the screen through appearances on The Flash and Legends of Tomorrow.

However, Purcell's collaboration with his wife comes nearly a year after they tied the knot in August 2023.

As for Prison Break fans, there are no plans of a renewed season past its initial four seasons that aired on Fox from 2005 to 2009.