Kanye West steps out with North West during trip with Bianca Censori

Kanye West took out some time to hang out with daughter North West amid Bianca Censori trip

June 26, 2024

Kanye West was recently spotted on an outing with his daughter North West in Japan amid his trip with Bianca Censori.

West and Bianca made headlines again for their recent outings, with the Yeezy architect debuting pink hair and showing off her curves in barely-there outfits.

During his outing with North, the Carnival rapper wore an all white outfit, twinning with his daughter. The duo were snapped taking a walk together.

Meanwhile, Ye’s wife Bianca’s recent solo outing left body language expert Judi James surprised. He model wore suspenders for a top and cream colored tights. She sat next to a male friend who seemed unfazed by the beauty sitting next to him.

"‌It seems to be the guy she was greeting at the fashion show with her husband but posing up against him at his birthday, arching her back and thrusting her famous curves close to him while clad in an outfit that looks fashioned from duct tape is a new extension to her repertoire," Judi remarked to The Mirror.

She wondered: "Was Kanye watching? Did he lend her out like one of those celebrity video greeting cards? Or is this her personal choice to pose dramatically with a friend?"

"‌It’s almost sad that the guy looks, like Kanye, pretty laid-back and unfazed by Bianca’s beauty. He has his phone in his hand as though distracted and his arrogant-looking head tilt makes it look as though he’s with beautiful, barely-dressed women like her every day of the week," she added. 

