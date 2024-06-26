Princess Anne's husband shares an update on her discharge from the hospital

 
June 26, 2024

Princess Anne's husband reveals hospital discharge update

Princess Anne’s husband, Sir Tim Laurence has just shed some light into her health struggles, following the incident that took place at her Gatcombe Park estate.

The news has been brought to light by The Daily Mail and according to their findings and a statement by her Vice Admiral husband, the princess is “recovering slowly”.

While delivering this update he also touched base on her plans to be discharged from the hospital and admitted that “she’ll be out what she’s ready.”

For those unversed, Sir Tim Laurence spent over two and a half hours inside the hospital with the Princess, just this afternoon, in Southmead Hospital.

It is being reported that the Princess suffered a head injury during her walk on her estate in Gloucestershire.

However, she is unable to remember the specifics due to some memory loss associated with the incident.

