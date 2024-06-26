King Charles' Firm branded a chameleon organization

King Charles’ monarchy has just been called out for its chameleon-like tendencies and propensity for adjustment.

An inside source that is well placed within Buckingham Palace issued these sentiments.

They shared all of this during a candid interview with Vanity Fair.

During this time, they branded the British monarchy one of the world’s best chameleons.”

In the eyes of this source, “The royal family has always shown a propensity for learning from past experience and adjusting.”

So much so that it is considered “one of the great chameleon organizations of the world in that sense, and I think therefore there will be someone saying, ‘Let’s reassess this slimmed-down monarchy’.”

For those unversed, a family friend believes King Charles is not against the idea to have Princess Beatrice and Eugenie join in, alongside Prince Willaim because of the strain on Queen Camilla and Prince William.

As of right now, “Charles is fond of his nieces. He thinks they have grown into very sensible women who could be a real asset. It is something being considered.”