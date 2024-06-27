 
Taylor Swift 'proud' as Travis Kelce stands up for her: Source

Travis Kelce recently confessed his love for Taylor Swift while throwing shade at her ex Joe Alwyn

June 27, 2024

Taylor Swift is reportedly happier than ever after Travis Kelce explicitly confessed his lover for her.

As fans will know, the NFL player recently talked to Will Compton and seemingly threw a thinly veiled shade at Taylor’s ex-boyfriend Joe Alwyn, who wanted to keep his relationship private.

Now, as per the latest findings of Life & Style, the songstress cannot help but adore him as "Travis keeps proving that he's Taylor's guy through and through.”

The insider added, “He not only fans out over her music, which her followers simply adore about him, but he's standing up for his lady by throwing some shade at her ex, Joe Alwyn, by saying he would never hide their romance.”

"Travis didn't understand why Taylor and Joe were so secretive, but now he realizes that it was Joe who wanted to protect his privacy at all costs. Travis is the complete opposite. He's pretty much shouting his love for Taylor from every rooftop he can find," the insider continued.

The insider also established that Taylor Swift is proud of her guy, who is not insecure about her privacy, and sees a future with him.

"The winner in all of this is Taylor of course, she loves that her guy is proud of what they have and that he isn't afraid to show it. She's never been happier in all her life," they concluded. 

