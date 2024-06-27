Lisa Kudrow keeps Matthew Perry close after abrupt death

After Matthew Perry's death, the Friends cast was devastated, and one of them, Lisa Kudrow, revealed she paid tribute to him by watching the hit show.



However, she admitted she wouldn't watch it if that was not for her late co-star.

"Honestly, I wasn't able to watch it because it's too embarrassing to watch yourself. But if I make it about Matthew, then that's OK," the 60-year-old who played Phoebe Buffay told The Hollywood Reporter.

"And it's just celebrating how hilarious he was — and that is what I want to remember [about him]."

Praising her fellow actors, Lisa said, "I'm blown away by Courteney Cox. I'm blown away by Jen [Aniston]. Matthew, obviously, is just uniquely hilarious. No one ever knew that cadence or comedic rhythm before him,"

Noting, "Matt LeBlanc is hilarious. And David Schwimmer, too. Sometimes I even laugh at what I've done."

Calling Matthew funny, Lisa said she liked to work with "funny people," adding, "Especially someone like Matthew whose goal was: How many laughs can I get in real life every day? So we were always laughing so hard, tears were flying out of our faces."