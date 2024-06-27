 
'Irrelevant' Meghan Marke is now Taylor Swfit reject: 'Prince William is pursuing joy'

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry losing their popularity

June 27, 2024

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are losing force as A-listers drop like flies.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, whose tactic is now to release announcements at significant Royal event, have been snubbed by Taylor Swift recently.

Royal expert Jennie Bond notes: "I can’t honestly imagine that they are sitting there scheming to make announcements on the same day as a royal event. Surely they are bigger than that?", reports OK!.

Jennie added: "It’s true that there have been some rather strange coincidences in the past about the timing of some of their announcements.

“But I think they are becoming less and less relevant to the news over here, and the Royal Family will command the attention every time."

This comes as Meghan had sent a handwritten letter to Taylor Swift so that she could join her podcast but the singer's team has reportedly rejected the proposal.

Jennie added: "So I think we are seeing our Taylor side with Team Wales here over the last few hours.

“Also, you know, a lot of people pointing out the pictures of Meghan and Harry at the Beyoncé concert, where Harry looks pretty miserable versus Prince William shaking his tail feathers at the Taylor Swift concert.

“You're just seeing that Prince William is pursuing joy. And I think that is important."

