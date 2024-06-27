 
Prince William to give 'freedom' to family amid Kate Middleton cancer

Prince William has shown new energy amid Kate Middleton concert

June 27, 2024

Prince William’s ability to stay positive amid chaos surrounded by the Royal Family is being praised by a Royal expert.

The Prince of Wales, who recently attended Taylor Swift’s London concert alongside his children, is determined to give freedom to his family.

Expert Richard Fitzwilliams writes for Express.co.uk: “He had earlier been captured on social media dancing to her irresistibly catchy songs, this is surely proof that he is a Swiftie, like many millions of others worldwide!”

“The photograph taken by Catherine to celebrate his birthday was proof of her skill as a photographer. It showed William and all three of their children jumping over a sand dune on a Norfolk beach,” the expert notes.

Mr Fitzwilliams adds: “There is an exhilarating informality about it, their mid-air exuberance symbolises the freedom William was always determined to give to his family.”

“A week earlier, a photograph of the same group, unusually taken from behind on the same beach, had commemorated Father’s Day. It also contained the first publicly released message from George, Charlotte and Louis on social media to their father, which delighted fans and was a novel touch,” he continues.

