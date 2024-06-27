King Charles 'fragile' monarchy going 'flat' without Kate Middleton

 
King Charles’ monarchy is seemingly losing meaning as Kate Middleton battles cancer.

A large and significant part of the system, Kate, has been missing from public engagements due to her diagnosis and chemotherapy and things looks tough for the ton.

Patrick Jephson, the former private secretary to Diana states: “Without Catherine, it all seems rather flat. The future of the monarchy is William and Catherine,” he says, speaking to Vanity Fair.

“And, as we know from any superficial study of the British royal family, it’s the women who pull the show together, who get out there and make things happen.

"So how fragile is the monarchy? Well, it’s as fragile as Catherine is and at the moment, we don’t know,” he notes.

Prince William and Kate are parents to Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. The couple tied the knot in 2011 at Westminster Abbey after a decade of dating. In September 2023, the husband and wife were bestowed that titles of Prince and Princess of Wales after the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

