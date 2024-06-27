 
Austin Butler reveals he auditioned for THIS role in 'Hunger Games'

Austin Butler shares a page from his audition diaries

June 27, 2024

Austin Butler has revealed that he auditioned for a lead role in The Hunger Games but "didn't get it at all."

Speaking with BuzzFeed Celeb on Wednesday, the 32-year-old said that he auditioned for the role of Peeta in the 2012-released film but didn't even get a callback.

"I auditioned for The Hunger Games, and I didn't get it at all. I don't even think I got a callback. What's the character, Peeta?" the Bikeriders actor shared.

At that point Butler also went on to give a shout-out to Josh Hutcherson, the actor who did get the role, alongside Jennifer Lawrence and Liam Hemsworth, saying, "He's great."

Previously, in an interview with Variety, the Hollywood star shared a five-month journey he went through to land the role in the movie Elvis.

"From the start, I knew Baz doesn’t just do auditions, he does workshops," Butler told the outlet at that time.

"So, I knew it would be a process. I was able to keep my head down and concentrate on the work and try not to get too invested in thinking of it as my part," he added.

