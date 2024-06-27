Prince Harry releases candid new video talking about Princess Diana's death

Prince Harry has just tugged at heartstrings with a brand-new video of himself discussing how things played out once his mother Princess Diana passed away.

He shed light on his own personal struggle during his appearance for Scotty’s Little Soldiers, with whom he serves as the global ambassador for.

The video has been released ahead of Armed Forces Day but was filmed prior, according to The Telegraph.

For those unversed, Scotty's Little Soliders is an organization set up with 680 members, after the death of her own husband who left behind a five and a six month old at the time.

The conversation began with the Duke taking a trip down memory lane and recounting what it felt like to lose his own mother Princess Diana, at the age of 12.

He started by saying, “That’s the hardest thing, especially for kids, I think, which is, ‘I don’t want to talk about it because it will make me sad, but once realising that if I do talk about it, I’m celebrating their life, then actually, things become easier’…as opposed to this ‘I’m just not going to talk about it, and that’s the best form of coping’, when in fact it’s not."

"It can be for a period of time…you can’t suppress it for ever. It’s not sustainable. And will eat away at you inside," he added later on into the chat.

All in all, before signing off he also said, “No-one wants to in the position where they are forced to talk about the very thing they don’t want to talk about, especially when every defence mechanism in your mind, nervous system and everything else is saying ‘do not go there’.”