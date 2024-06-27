 
Prince William' fighting for his life through trauma pain more than he'd admit

Experts have just shed some light into the feelings Prince William’s been battling through in terms of his younger brother

June 27, 2024

Prince William has reportedly been feeling the sting of Prince Harry’s betrayal for a lot longer than he’d like to admit and experts have just shed some light on that.

The editor in chief of Majesty magazine weighed in on the rift between the two brothers during one of her interviews with The Mirror.

During that time the expert began by highlighting the differences between the brothers first and said, “William is sensitive, he likes structure and has perseverance.”

“He does not give up easily. His relationship with brother Harry upset him more than he would care to admit. But he found it easier to cut ties rather than allow himself to be continually annoyed.”

“His father got cancer and Kate had a serious abdominal operation. Later to announce she too had to have cancer treatment. William played both mother and father to the children while he carried on with his royal duties supporting the Queen in his father's absence.”

All in all, “The traumas of the past year have made him a stronger person.”

In doing so “He has become the kind of man Diana always hoped he would be. Kind considerate and able to take on whatever life throws at him.”

