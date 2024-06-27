Francia Raisa opens up about her reproductive health

Francia Raisa got candid about her reproductive health struggles in her latest post on social media.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Wednesday, the 35-year-old actress revealed that she has been diagnosed with SIBO and endometriosis that impact her ability to become pregnant.

“I’ve been very open about my health, especially my PCOS. But in the past two weeks, things took a serious turn,” Francia began the lengthy caption.

The Bring It On: All or Nothing star explained that despite years of visits to multiple doctors and health specialists, she was still unable to understand what was wrong with her body.



“I found a new gynecologist who told me that I also have SIBO and endometriosis, which puts me at a very high risk of having complicated pregnancies in the future,” the actress shared. “I was in shock.”

Francia added that she works hard to take care of herself and described the results as unexpected.



“With all the advances in medicine, there still isn’t enough research being done into women’s specific health care to really understand how women like me are able to ensure our opportunity to have a healthy life and family,” wrote the Grown-ish actress.