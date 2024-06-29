Aaron Carter's twin sister makes 'shocking' claims about singer's death

Aaron Carter's twin sister, Angel Carter, has broken her silence on her brother's tragic death following drug addiction.



During her appearance on the Squeeze podcast, Angel revealed that she had been preparing herself for the singer’s passing for nearly a decade.

Revealing the reason, the rapper’s sister shared that she also lost her older sister, Leslie, in 2012 due to drug overdose as well.

"What's so interesting about Leslie's passing - she passed away when I was 23 - her death completely blindsided me. I didn't see that one coming,” she expressed her thoughts on her brother’s passing.

Sharing her long-held fears, Angel added, "When she died, I was already in therapy preparing for Aaron's death. I thought he was going to die. I feared it my entire 20s. I knew this day was going to come and I think he knew it too."

“I had to protect him from himself,” Angel said as she broke down in tears during the podcast.

“I couldn’t save him. It wasn’t my responsibility to save him but I tried,” she added.