Prince Harry is forcing Kate Middleton while refusing to back down

Prince Harry is taking matters into his own hands with Kate Middleton

By
Web Desk

June 27, 2024

Prince Harry is refusing to allow himself to be cast aside by his own flesh and blood, according to a report.

An inside source close to Closer magazine just shed some light into this and admitted that Prince Harry is not above forcing his family’s hand.

Per the source, “He can’t believe it’s come to this and he’s now saying he’s going to fly over and force them to face him.”

This is because at the end of the day “He’s still a prince” and “they’re still his family”.

So “whether they like it or not, he’s refusing to just be cast aside,” during this point in his life.

All in all, the source noted that Prince Harry possess the thought that “Desperate times call for desperate measures and he’s now planning to force the issue and just show up.”

So “If they won’t come to him, he’ll go to them.”

For those unversed this insight has been brought forward shortly after the Trooping of the Colour was held and foresaw Kate Middleton making her return to the public eye.

Past reports also indicate that Prince Harry was not made aware of any updates regarding the Princess, despite her cancer diagnosis.

He is also not known to have met with her since her diagnosis was made public.

