Photo:'Strong' Katie Holmes ditches Tom Cruise drama with Suri's support: Source

Tom Cruise’s former wife and the mother of his daughter Suri, Katie Holmes is reportedly not looking back at her past anymore.

As Tom and Katie’s daughter Suri is making her way into college, Suri’s mother has also welcomed a new beginning of life.

According to an insider privy to Life & Style, the Dark Knight alum is “fully embracing this next chapter” along with her daughter’s support.

“She’s been through a lot. The Tom drama seems so long ago, but it followed her for many years,” the source added about the acting sensation.

They went on to add that Katie’s 18th birthday served to be a “catalyst” for the mother daughter duo.

Tom and her daughter Suri’s maturity definitely “helped her healing process,” the insider declared.

“She successfully raised their daughter the way she wanted to. Katie and Suri are both such strong women,” the insider claimed before resigning from the chat.

This report comes after the 18-year-old Suri decided to break free from her father’s shadow by dropping his name at her graduating ceremony last week.

During her big day, Suri went by the surname Noelle, which is Katie Holmes’ middle name instead of her father's surname Cruise.