 
Geo News

Ryan Reynolds makes Dolly Parton 'homesick' with sweet gesture

Dolly Parton is seemingly impressed with Ryan Reynolds' new gesture

By
Web Desk

June 27, 2024

Photo: Ryan Reynolds makes Dolly Parton homesick with sweet gesture
Photo: Ryan Reynolds makes Dolly Parton 'homesick' with sweet gesture

Dolly Parton recently admitted receiving a gift from Ryan Reynolds.

For those unversed, speaking on Radio 4's Today Programme, Dolly Parton admitted that she will reveals “juicy details” about her ancestry, teasing she might have Welsh roots.

However, she is not ready to "give away all the secrets yet" and therefore fans will have to wait for the show’s release to find out the details.

Following this clip, Ryan Reynolds shared on X account a clip featuring the singer who claimed, “You may have seen my recent announcement about possibly having Welsh ancestry, well I was tickled to learn that.”

She added being “more tickled when I received a lovely gift from the Welsh Board of Tourism and Docudramas.”

The country songstress continued before moving to another topic, “They sent me this beautiful scarf and asked if I’d say a few words about Wales.”

However, Rob McElhenney confessed sending this with Ryan Reynolds and explained, “You see when we found out your family might be from Wales, we thought who better to help promote our docuseries about North Wales and their beloved football club?”

They also announced that new episodes of their joint project Welcome To Wrexham Season 3 is now available for streaming on Disney+. It is pertinent to mention here that Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds are also the co-owners of Wrexham AFC.

“Well, that is just so nice – it kind of makes me feel homesick,” replied Dolly.

Kourtney Kardashian Barker reveals shocking postpartum decision
Kourtney Kardashian Barker reveals shocking postpartum decision
Kevin Costner breaks silence on Christine Baumgartner divorce
Kevin Costner breaks silence on Christine Baumgartner divorce
John Legend, Chrissy Teigen join Justin Timberlake's fanbase
John Legend, Chrissy Teigen join Justin Timberlake's fanbase
Kardashian momager Kris pens sweet birthday wish for Khloe Kardashian
Kardashian momager Kris pens sweet birthday wish for Khloe Kardashian
Taylor Swift chooses 'Team Wales' over Meghan Markle
Taylor Swift chooses 'Team Wales' over Meghan Markle
Joseph Quinn teases shocking return to 'Stranger Things 5'
Joseph Quinn teases shocking return to 'Stranger Things 5'
Kate Middleton is leading Prince Harry to the brink of an emotional breakdown
Kate Middleton is leading Prince Harry to the brink of an emotional breakdown
Taylor Swift's boyfriend Travis Kelce impressed by Princess Charlotte
Taylor Swift's boyfriend Travis Kelce impressed by Princess Charlotte
Prince Harry thinks Prince William's turned into a country bumpkin for Kate
Prince Harry thinks Prince William's turned into a country bumpkin for Kate
‘Skeptical' Kate Middleton not sure about public comeback amid cancer
‘Skeptical' Kate Middleton not sure about public comeback amid cancer
Jennifer Garner wants Ben Affleck to live with her amid Jennifer Lopez divorce
Jennifer Garner wants Ben Affleck to live with her amid Jennifer Lopez divorce
Prince William' fighting for his life through trauma pain more than he'd admit
Prince William' fighting for his life through trauma pain more than he'd admit