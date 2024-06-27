Photo: Ryan Reynolds makes Dolly Parton 'homesick' with sweet gesture

Dolly Parton recently admitted receiving a gift from Ryan Reynolds.

For those unversed, speaking on Radio 4's Today Programme, Dolly Parton admitted that she will reveals “juicy details” about her ancestry, teasing she might have Welsh roots.

However, she is not ready to "give away all the secrets yet" and therefore fans will have to wait for the show’s release to find out the details.

Following this clip, Ryan Reynolds shared on X account a clip featuring the singer who claimed, “You may have seen my recent announcement about possibly having Welsh ancestry, well I was tickled to learn that.”

She added being “more tickled when I received a lovely gift from the Welsh Board of Tourism and Docudramas.”

The country songstress continued before moving to another topic, “They sent me this beautiful scarf and asked if I’d say a few words about Wales.”

However, Rob McElhenney confessed sending this with Ryan Reynolds and explained, “You see when we found out your family might be from Wales, we thought who better to help promote our docuseries about North Wales and their beloved football club?”

They also announced that new episodes of their joint project Welcome To Wrexham Season 3 is now available for streaming on Disney+. It is pertinent to mention here that Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds are also the co-owners of Wrexham AFC.

“Well, that is just so nice – it kind of makes me feel homesick,” replied Dolly.