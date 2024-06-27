Kourtney Kardashian Barker reveals shocking postpartum decision

Kourtney Kardashian Barker opened up about a decision she took after giving birth to her son, Rocky.

On the latest episode of The Kardashians, the Lemme co-founder revealed she did not leave the house for 40 days after childbirth.

She explained how she was not willing to leave her house for a certain and rather extended period of time after welcoming her newborn son.

Kourtney opened up about her decision to her sisters, Kim Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian.

"Can you believe you are a mom of four?" Kim asked Kourtney, who replied, "Yeah, mom of four."

Kim further added, "Sometimes, I'm like damn, I wish I could do it all over. The one thing I would do is be so strict from the start," as referenced parenting her own kids.

"I'm doing, like, where you stay home for 40 days," Kourtney revealed to which Khloé expressed shock, asking, "You're staying home for 40 days and 40 nights?"

In the confessional of the episode, the 45-year-old explained how she took the decision of staying back home for a while so that her body can rest and take the time it needs to heal.