Plot twist in Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck marriage drama

Jennifer Lopez was on a tour in Europe away from Ben Affleck amid marriage woes. But, after coming from there the first thing she did was to visit her hubby's office.



Multiple reports suggest the Oscar winner was also in the same building at the time of his wife's arrival.

This comes after a day earlier the Batman star was snapped along with his wedding ring which he was not wearing in a couple of outings.

J.Lo meanwhile went to Europe for some fresh air where she also attended the Paris Fashion Week.

An insider told ET the trip was necessary for the pop icon. “Jen loves vacationing in Europe during the summer," adding, "It’s been nice for her to experience a change of pace and have some breathing room."

She continued, "She has been having a blast with her friends. They love to go to fun dinners, have late nights, lay out in the sun, get dressed up, dance, and shop.”