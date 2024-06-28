Martina McBride uploads unseen photo of lookalike daughter Ava

Martina McBride celebrated her daughter, Eva’s birthday with a heartfelt note.



The 57-year-old singer took to her official Instagram account and marked her daughter’s 19th birthday by sharing a throwback photo of herself with Ava.

In the carousel, the first black and white photo is from Ava’s childhood, while in the second shot, which is more recent, the 19-year-old looks strikingly similar to her mother.



Mcbride penned down a sweet note in the caption, she began with, “This girl turned 19 a few days ago. My girl. I love you Ava.”



Moreover, she noted that she loves to spend time with her daughter, "I love all the stuff we do together…all the kitchen hangs, the trips to the veggie stand, the talks, the laughs. How we are deeply connected in all the ways big and small. You are wonderfully made.”

For those unversed, McBride shares three daughters Eva, 29-year-old Delaney, and 26-year-old Emma, with her husband John McBride.