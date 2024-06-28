Kourtney Kardashian looks back on pressure to slim down after first child

Kourtney Kardashian looked back on past when she welcomed her first baby and felt pressure to “bounce back”.



During a recent episode of The Kardashian, the 45-year-old TV personality discussed with her mom, Kris Jenner that she is a bit anxious to face the world after welcoming her son Rocky.

She admitted by saying, "For the past two months. I've loved being at home with the baby and I don't want to leave. I'm starting to get a bit of anxiety about going back into the world."

During her chat with Jenner, she revealed that she is not in a rush to lose her pregnancy weight and is more focused on spending time at home with her newborn.

"My priority is not bouncing back and getting my body back in shape like it has been in the past,” she added.

Kourtney recalled the time when she welcomed her son Mason in 2009 and was pressured to get back to her previous weight.

The Lemme co-founder recalled, “I remember after having Mason that it used to be a really big thing to talk about how soon can you bounce back.”

“This time, I'm really just all about nourishing my body and eating the best foods to keep up my milk supply," she continued.

For those unversed, Kourtney welcomed her son Rocky with link-182 drummer husband Travis Barker.