Jessica Biel finds new focus amidst Justin Timberlake’s ongoing legal case

Justin Timberlake’s wife Jessica Biel is focusing on her work after her husband’s arrest for a DWI.



As per a report by People magazine, the 42-year-old actress is supporting Timberlake and also continues to focus on her forthcoming series, The Better Sister.

A source told the outlet, “They’re always supportive of each other’s careers,” adding, “Jess would never miss a show when she’s able to attend. She’s excited for him. They’ve moved on from the arrest.”

Earlier this week, the 7th Heaven alum was spotted at Timberlake’s show at the Madison Square Garden, in New York.

According to the publisher, the couple has moved on from the DWI case and leaves the case to the professionals.

The insider went on to say, “They have faith in their legal team and continue to focus on work and their family instead. Jess enjoys filming and is excited about the project.”

For those unversed, on June 18, the Mirrors singer was taken under custody on charges of ‘driving while intoxicated’ after a night out with friends at the American Hotel in Sag Harbor.