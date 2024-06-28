 
Geo News

Jessica Biel finds new focus amidst Justin Timberlake's ongoing legal case

The couple has moved on from the DWI case and focusing on their respective work

By
Web Desk

June 28, 2024

Jessica Biel finds new focus amidst Justin Timberlake’s ongoing legal case
Jessica Biel finds new focus amidst Justin Timberlake’s ongoing legal case

Justin Timberlake’s wife Jessica Biel is focusing on her work after her husband’s arrest for a DWI.

As per a report by People magazine, the 42-year-old actress is supporting Timberlake and also continues to focus on her forthcoming series, The Better Sister.

A source told the outlet, “They’re always supportive of each other’s careers,” adding, “Jess would never miss a show when she’s able to attend. She’s excited for him. They’ve moved on from the arrest.”

Earlier this week, the 7th Heaven alum was spotted at Timberlake’s show at the Madison Square Garden, in New York.

According to the publisher, the couple has moved on from the DWI case and leaves the case to the professionals.

“She’s excited for him. They’ve moved on from the arrest,” the source added.

The insider went on to say, “They have faith in their legal team and continue to focus on work and their family instead. Jess enjoys filming and is excited about the project.”

For those unversed, on June 18, the Mirrors singer was taken under custody on charges of ‘driving while intoxicated’ after a night out with friends at the American Hotel in Sag Harbor.

Kourtney Kardashian looks back on pressure to slim down after first child
Kourtney Kardashian looks back on pressure to slim down after first child
Martina McBride uploads unseen photo of lookalike daughter Ava
Martina McBride uploads unseen photo of lookalike daughter Ava
Critics snatch away 'The Bear' perfect reviews after season 3
Critics snatch away 'The Bear' perfect reviews after season 3
Taraji P. Henson gushes over Meghan Thee Stallion's onstage performance
Taraji P. Henson gushes over Meghan Thee Stallion's onstage performance
Plot twist in Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck marriage drama
Plot twist in Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck marriage drama
Matt Damon warns Ben Affleck against saving Jennifer Lopez marriage: Report
Matt Damon warns Ben Affleck against saving Jennifer Lopez marriage: Report
Michael Jackson drowned in debt despite King of Pop status
Michael Jackson drowned in debt despite King of Pop status
Shaun White reveals plans to travel with Nina Dobrev
Shaun White reveals plans to travel with Nina Dobrev
Lainey Wilson defies summer heat with iconic leather look
Lainey Wilson defies summer heat with iconic leather look
Ben Affleck planning to move in with Jennifer Garner amid Lopez rift: Source
Ben Affleck planning to move in with Jennifer Garner amid Lopez rift: Source
Kylie Jenner reveals heartfelt reason behind cooking for her kids
Kylie Jenner reveals heartfelt reason behind cooking for her kids
King Charles thinks Prince Harry does not exist anymore
King Charles thinks Prince Harry does not exist anymore