 
Geo News

'Barbie' pushes Margot Robbie to become powerful in films

Margot Robbie and her husband reportedly plan to make her lead films sans male costars

By
Web Desk

June 28, 2024

Barbie pushes Margot Robbie to become powerful in films
'Barbie' pushes Margot Robbie to become powerful in films

After Barbie, Margot Robbie has reached new heights of success and it has reportedly spurred her to lead a movie sans male costar saving the day at the end.

Sources say her husband Tom Ackerly and she was plotting a change in her current image in the industry.

“This post-Barbie phase for Margot and Tom has been fascinating to watch up close because of how they are completely recalibrating Margot’s image and decision-making together, as a team, with clear goals in mind,” the insider shares. 

“The next step for Margot as a producer and a star is to truly headline a big movie and not lean on a male costar whatsoever.”

The mole squealed about the thinking of her husband and the actress saying, “Basically, Margot is going into full Leonardo DiCaprio mode, where she will carry the entire movie on her back and hopefully, come up with a winner."

Jennifer Lopez behaved like ‘locals' at Italian holiday sans Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez behaved like ‘locals' at Italian holiday sans Ben Affleck
Shifty Shellshock of 'Crazy Town's cause of death revealed
Shifty Shellshock of 'Crazy Town's cause of death revealed
Kanye West 'knocks on' Kim Kardashian door for help
Kanye West 'knocks on' Kim Kardashian door for help
Sylvester Stallone marks daughter Sistine's 26th birthday
Sylvester Stallone marks daughter Sistine's 26th birthday
Jessica Biel finds new focus amidst Justin Timberlake's ongoing legal case
Jessica Biel finds new focus amidst Justin Timberlake's ongoing legal case
Kourtney Kardashian recalls pressure to slim down after first child
Kourtney Kardashian recalls pressure to slim down after first child
Martina McBride uploads unseen photo of lookalike daughter Ava
Martina McBride uploads unseen photo of lookalike daughter Ava
Critics snatch away 'The Bear' perfect reviews after season 3
Critics snatch away 'The Bear' perfect reviews after season 3
Taraji P. Henson gushes over Meghan Thee Stallion's onstage performance
Taraji P. Henson gushes over Meghan Thee Stallion's onstage performance
Plot twist in Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck marriage drama
Plot twist in Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck marriage drama
Matt Damon warns Ben Affleck against saving Jennifer Lopez marriage: Report
Matt Damon warns Ben Affleck against saving Jennifer Lopez marriage: Report
Michael Jackson drowned in debt despite King of Pop status
Michael Jackson drowned in debt despite King of Pop status