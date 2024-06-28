'Barbie' pushes Margot Robbie to become powerful in films

After Barbie, Margot Robbie has reached new heights of success and it has reportedly spurred her to lead a movie sans male costar saving the day at the end.



Sources say her husband Tom Ackerly and she was plotting a change in her current image in the industry.

“This post-Barbie phase for Margot and Tom has been fascinating to watch up close because of how they are completely recalibrating Margot’s image and decision-making together, as a team, with clear goals in mind,” the insider shares.

“The next step for Margot as a producer and a star is to truly headline a big movie and not lean on a male costar whatsoever.”

The mole squealed about the thinking of her husband and the actress saying, “Basically, Margot is going into full Leonardo DiCaprio mode, where she will carry the entire movie on her back and hopefully, come up with a winner."