Céline Dion pain reminds Derek Hough of his wife

I Am: Céline Dion documentary evoked a emotional reaction in Derek Hough because he similarly saw his wife Hayley Erbert to suffer what the Canadian singer is going through.



Sharing his feelings on Instagram he writes a lengthy caption explaining how it was so difficult to watch the documentary because it made him relive the past painful days.

“The documentary was incredibly powerful, showing Celine’s struggles with SPS but also her quirky and fun side,” he wrote after watching the documentary with his partner.

“It was so hard to watch seeing her in pain like that,” the Dancing With The Stars alum said, “It also reminded me of Hayley’s seizure on the side of the stage a few months ago. I could barely re-watch.”

Diagnosed with cranial hematoma, Hayley was treated in an emergency after her blood vessel burst last year, and following the operation she underwent cranioplasty surgery to "replace a large portion of her skull" after it was removed during the surgery.