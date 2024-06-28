'Sacred' Lil Nas X claims to release chart-topping track

Lil Nas X is back with a new track Here We Go as he billed it to be the "best song of all the time" after acknowledging being "scared about his art lately."



Taking to Instagram, Old Town Road rapper said, “So excited to release the best song of all time this friday! also sorry I’ve been so scared with my art lately. I’m coming around to myself again," adding, "I will make you guys very proud."

The last time Lil released a solo single was in 2023 titled Where Do We Go Now?.

The track meanwhile features in Netflix's Beverly Hills Cops: Axel F as it has sampled 2005's hit song Crazy Fox.

Earlier his recent He Knows collaborator Camila Cabello recalled a "terrifying" incident of having stuck in an elevator with him.

"Panic attacks were happening left and right, honey," she said before revealing it happened ahead of the promotions of their collaboration.

She told Rolling Stone, "People were dropping like flies emotionally, but me and Nas, we were cracking jokes — but were low-key terrified.”

The Shameless hitmaker continued, "We were in there for a good hour. It was crazy because it’s the elevator in my building and I walk into that elevator every day."

"I’ve never seen it the way I saw it that night," explained the 27-year-old singer. "The mirrors were steamed up like it was a shower because it was so hot and there was no AC."