Prince Harry set to receive another honour after new royal title

Prince Harry will be honoured with the Pat Tillman Award for Service to sports

June 28, 2024

Prince Harry is set to receive another honour after he and his wife Meghan Markle got new royal titles amid their ongoing rift with family.

A new collection of artwork by Dan Llywelyn Hall includes pieces that depict Meghan and Harry as royals from the past with their illustrious titles.

Harry and Meghan are depicted respectively as Bonnie Prince Charlie and Dame Elizabeth Grey, Queen of England by marriage to King Edward IV.

Now, according to reports, the Duke will receive an award at a glitzy LA bash hosted by Meghan Markle's best friend Serena Williams next month.

Archie and Lilibet doting father will be honoured with the Pat Tillman Award for Service at the 2024 ESPYS.

The GB News reported Harry will receive the award "in honour of his tireless work in making a positive impact for the veteran community through the power of sport".

