Prince William vows to continue his 'mission'

Prince William has expressed his vow as King Charles and Kate Middleton are currently undergoing cancer treatment

By
Web Desk

June 28, 2024

Prince William has expressed his pledge to continue his mission amid King Charles and Kate Middleton’s cancer battle.

The future king joined a panel session at the inaugural Earthshot Prize Innovation Camp to celebrate the impact of Earthshot Prize Finalists and global climate innovators during London Climate Action Week.

Later, taking to X, formerly Twitter handle and Instagram, Prince William shared his stunning photos and video from the event, saying “Catching up with Earthshot Prize friends old and new today, hearing how much of a difference our 2023 cohort of Finalists are already making.”

He further said, “Great hearing how @4401earth and @circ_earth are making huge strides in their fields, and looking ahead to this year’s Prize in South Africa too.”

The Prince of Wales vowed, “Thank you all for being a part of the Earthshot journey as we continue our mission to repair and regenerate the planet.”

Prince William has expressed vow as King Charles and Kate Middleton are currently undergoing cancer treatment.

