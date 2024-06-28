 
Billy Ray Cyrus reveals he takes daughter Noah's 'advice' amid Firerose split

Billy Ray Cyrus praises his daughter, Noah Cyrus, in his latest post on social media

June 28, 2024

Billy Ray Cyrus has given a special shout-out to his youngest daughter, Noah Cyrus, and revealed that he takes her “advice” amid his shocking split from Firerose.

Taking to his Instagram handle, the 62-year-old singer shared a sweet throwback snap of the father-daughter duo along with some lyrics from her song, Noah (Stand Still).

"I'm so proud of this little girl. Noah has grown into an incredible young Lady. Sometimes you gotta take your daughter’s advice and just 'Stand Still,” he captioned the post.

On the second frame, he posted the lyrics from Noah's song that reads, “(Stand Still, "As you get older, it gets harder to change / You might find yourself alonе with just your shame / But it's not over / It's all gonna be ok / And whеn times are tough remember what I say."

"My grandfather told my father, 'It don't get easier, just harder / Yes, it will, remember just stand still / And when all the hope and joy you feel turns into paranoia / 'Cause it will, remember just stand still," the post continued.

For those unversed, Billy recently filed for divorce from Firerose after claiming that his estranged wife "physically, verbally, and emotionally" abused him.

