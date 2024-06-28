Kanye West makes desperate plea to ex Kim Kardashian amid money woes

Kanye West has made a desperate plea to his ex-wife Kim Kardashian as he suffers financial woes since making controversial statement about Jews.

According to latest report by In Touch Weekly, while the controversial rapper’s wealth plummets, the reality TV star’s fortune continues to soar.

And since losing major deal with Adidas including some other sponsorships following his anti-Semitic comments, his net worth dropped from $2 billion to $400 million in just two years.

Meanwhile, Kardashian's net worth has risen from $1.3 million to $1.7 million between 2023 and 2024, the outlets hared, citing a report by Forbes.

Hence, West was forced to beg the Skims founder for money. “Reigning in his spending is not something he’s used to doing and it’s been a huge blow to his ego,” the source said.

“Meanwhile Kim couldn’t be doing better,” they added. “She’s been very smart with her money and business is booming, so she’s able to spoil the kids in a way Kanye can’t.”

The insider continued of exes, who share four kids together. “She can charter a private jet or stretch limo service at the snap of a finger. He’s still on the hook for custody payments, which is also something he’s finding difficult to sustain.”

“So, it’s put him in the humiliating position of needing to actually ask Kim to give him a break and help him out,” the source alleged.

“Having to admit to her that things are not as great as he likes to pretend is rock bottom for him, the only thing lower is going broke, so he’s had to humble himself and ask her for help.”