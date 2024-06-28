Prince Harry drops major clue about surprise UK visit with latest move

Prince Harry’s fight against the Home Office in the UK is a major clue he is keen on coming back to the UK or pay surprise visits whenever wants to, a royal expert has claimed.



Speaking on The Royal Record podcast, GB News's Royal Correspondent Cameron Walker and the Digital Editor Svar Nanan-Sen discuss the ongoing legal war of the Duke of Sussex in his home country.

They noted that the Duke is so keen on getting his taxpayer-funded protection back because he wants to bring his wife Meghan Markle and kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, to the UK.

"Prince Harry still has an ongoing legal battle with the Home Office over their decisions to change the level of his police protection when he stood back as a working member of the Royal Family, and he's been granted permission to appeal the decision,” Svar said.

"You can see how passionately Harry feels about that and how important of an issue it is to him,” he added. "It is clearly something that they're very concerned about.”

He alleged, “And I also don't think Harry would be doing this if he didn't envisage coming to the UK more regularly, both himself and his family. He clearly sees it as an important thing to be able to bring over his family."

Agreeing to Svar, Cameron adding, "Well, that's the crux of it because Harry's case is he does not feel safe. He doesn't feel his family is safe when they're in the UK because they do not have police protection officers with the Metropolitan Police with him.”

"So perhaps that is the main reason why Prince Harry isn't bringing Meghan and Archie and Lilibet over to the UK because he can't guarantee, he would say he can't guarantee their safety.”