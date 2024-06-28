 
Geo News

Princess Anne is back home after 'short stay' at hospital

Princess Anne sustained minor injuries and concussion following an incident on the Gatcombe Park estate

By
Web Desk

June 28, 2024

Princess Anne is back home after short stay at hospital
Princess Anne is back home after 'short stay' at hospital

Princess Anne has returned home after she was discharged from hospital on Friday morning.

According to the Daily Mail, the Princess Royal left hospital and returned home to her Gatcombe Park estate in Gloucestershire.

The Daily Express UK also reported the same and quoted Princess Anne’s husband Timothy Laurence as saying: "I would like to extend my warmest thanks to all the team at Southmead Hospital for their care, expertise and kindness during my wife’s short stay."

Earlier, the palace had said the Princess Royal sustained minor injuries and concussion following an incident on the Gatcombe Park estate.

“Her Royal Highness remains in Southmead Hospital, Bristol, as a precautionary measure for observation and is expected to make a full and swift recovery,” the statement issued on Monday reads.

King Charles had been kept closely informed and joined the whole Royal Family in sending his fondest love and well-wishes to the Princess for a speedy recovery.

King Charles believes Prince William is ready to take over the throne
King Charles believes Prince William is ready to take over the throne
‘The Bear' star details surprising first meeting with Jamie Lee Curtis
‘The Bear' star details surprising first meeting with Jamie Lee Curtis
Kate Middleton prioritizing major royal duty over cancer treatment?
Kate Middleton prioritizing major royal duty over cancer treatment?
Lilibet, Archie receive telling warning from Prince Harry
Lilibet, Archie receive telling warning from Prince Harry
Queen Camilla desperate to restrict King Charles to home amid cancer
Queen Camilla desperate to restrict King Charles to home amid cancer
Prince Harry drops major clue about surprise UK visit with latest move
Prince Harry drops major clue about surprise UK visit with latest move
Prince William vows to continue his 'mission' video
Prince William vows to continue his 'mission'
Ethan Slater snubs Ariana Grande on birthday after she soft launches him
Ethan Slater snubs Ariana Grande on birthday after she soft launches him
Prince Harry breaks silence after new court orders
Prince Harry breaks silence after new court orders
Billy Ray Cyrus reveals he takes daughter Noah's 'advice' amid Firerose split
Billy Ray Cyrus reveals he takes daughter Noah's 'advice' amid Firerose split
Kanye West makes desperate plea to ex Kim Kardashian amid money woes
Kanye West makes desperate plea to ex Kim Kardashian amid money woes
Clint Eastwood daughter clears the air around pregnancy out of wedlock
Clint Eastwood daughter clears the air around pregnancy out of wedlock