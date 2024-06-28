Princess Anne is back home after 'short stay' at hospital

Princess Anne has returned home after she was discharged from hospital on Friday morning.



According to the Daily Mail, the Princess Royal left hospital and returned home to her Gatcombe Park estate in Gloucestershire.

The Daily Express UK also reported the same and quoted Princess Anne’s husband Timothy Laurence as saying: "I would like to extend my warmest thanks to all the team at Southmead Hospital for their care, expertise and kindness during my wife’s short stay."

Earlier, the palace had said the Princess Royal sustained minor injuries and concussion following an incident on the Gatcombe Park estate.

“Her Royal Highness remains in Southmead Hospital, Bristol, as a precautionary measure for observation and is expected to make a full and swift recovery,” the statement issued on Monday reads.

King Charles had been kept closely informed and joined the whole Royal Family in sending his fondest love and well-wishes to the Princess for a speedy recovery.