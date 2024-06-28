 
Kevin Costner gets shocking treatment form ‘Yellowstone' cast after exiting show

June 28, 2024

Kevin Costner had a big hand in making the Yellowstone cast famous, yet they’re ghosting the actor amid his feud with show creator Taylor Sheridan, per insiders.

Prominent cast members Cole Hauser, Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, are reportedly only playing nice with The Bodyguard star as he exits the show.

“They play nice and exchange pleasantries, but he’s not getting the support he would have expected,” an insider told Radar Online. “Other than Kelly, who had fame for the Sherlock Holmes movies, Kevin made most of these people the big stars they are."

The tipster said that "even Kelly’s star rose higher because she and Kevin played off each other so well.”

“They’re not picking sides, and that made Kevin bitter," the tipster noted. They added that the cast members "don't want to get in trouble, so they iced him out.”

“Now, lawyers are involved and no one’s talking!,” added the insider.

Kevin Costner reportedly left the show after demanding a higher salary and shorter filming schedules for part B of Yellowstone season five. He also demanded “script approval” from Paramount, but the studio didn’t agree. 

