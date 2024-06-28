 
Geo News

Kim Kardashian 'excited to know hot crush' after Odell Beckham Jr split?

Odell Beckham Jr and Kim Kardashian's romance 'fizzled out' in May 2024

By
Web Desk

June 28, 2024

Photo: Kim Kardashian excited to know hot crush after Odell Beckham Jr split?
Photo: Kim Kardashian 'excited to know hot crush' after Odell Beckham Jr split?

Kim Kardashian is seemingly looking forward to dating another footballer after parting ways with Odell Beckham Jr in May 2024.

According to the newest report of Life & Style, Kim Kardashian is eyeing the 20-year-old English footballer, Jude Bellingham, to be her next partner after signing him up to pose for her brand, SKIMS

Spilling the beans on Kim’s intentions, a tipster told the outlet, “Getting Jude on board for Skims is a huge deal, he’s pretty much the hottest property in soccer now, so it’s a major score for her.”

The insider also shared, “There were other options on the table for this contract,” explaining, “She’s very up to speed on soccer because of the kids, so she looked at all sorts of different players, but she zeroed in on Jude for obvious reasons.”

Later, the source revealed that the former wife of Kanye West is highly impressed with Jude’s killer looks along with his talent, and therefore “she’d love to take things further” with him “in a perfect world.”

The insider added, Kim is “also very impressed with his looks and his style and intelligence, as well as his talent.”

“She can’t stop talking about how hot he is,” but “Kim is not throwing herself at the guy. He lives in Madrid and he’s also involved in a very serious relationship, but it’s no secret that if he was to become available Kim would be there in a heartbeat,” the source also established of the sportsman, who is really “high profile in the league,” after which they resigned from the chat. 

Taylor Swift's snub could set off Meghan Markle's brand's downfall
Taylor Swift's snub could set off Meghan Markle's brand's downfall
Britney Spears 'incredibly happy' after finding beacon of hope
Britney Spears 'incredibly happy' after finding beacon of hope
Prince William, King Charles uniting over shared interest against Prince Harry
Prince William, King Charles uniting over shared interest against Prince Harry
Dua Lipa reunites with THIS guest after six years at Glastonbury Festival
Dua Lipa reunites with THIS guest after six years at Glastonbury Festival
Meghan Markle refuses to bow Kate Middleton as subservient Duchess
Meghan Markle refuses to bow Kate Middleton as subservient Duchess
Kevin Costner gets shocking treatment form ‘Yellowstone' cast after exiting show
Kevin Costner gets shocking treatment form ‘Yellowstone' cast after exiting show
Prince Harry's plans of seeing King Charles in ‘danger'
Prince Harry's plans of seeing King Charles in ‘danger'
Piers Morgan reacts to Prince Harry's latest setback
Piers Morgan reacts to Prince Harry's latest setback
King Charles believes Prince William is ready to take over the throne
King Charles believes Prince William is ready to take over the throne
‘The Bear' star details surprising first meeting with Jamie Lee Curtis
‘The Bear' star details surprising first meeting with Jamie Lee Curtis
Kate Middleton prioritizing major royal duty over cancer treatment?
Kate Middleton prioritizing major royal duty over cancer treatment?
Lilibet, Archie receive telling warning from Prince Harry
Lilibet, Archie receive telling warning from Prince Harry