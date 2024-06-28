Photo: Kim Kardashian 'excited to know hot crush' after Odell Beckham Jr split?

Kim Kardashian is seemingly looking forward to dating another footballer after parting ways with Odell Beckham Jr in May 2024.

According to the newest report of Life & Style, Kim Kardashian is eyeing the 20-year-old English footballer, Jude Bellingham, to be her next partner after signing him up to pose for her brand, SKIMS.

Spilling the beans on Kim’s intentions, a tipster told the outlet, “Getting Jude on board for Skims is a huge deal, he’s pretty much the hottest property in soccer now, so it’s a major score for her.”

The insider also shared, “There were other options on the table for this contract,” explaining, “She’s very up to speed on soccer because of the kids, so she looked at all sorts of different players, but she zeroed in on Jude for obvious reasons.”

Later, the source revealed that the former wife of Kanye West is highly impressed with Jude’s killer looks along with his talent, and therefore “she’d love to take things further” with him “in a perfect world.”

The insider added, Kim is “also very impressed with his looks and his style and intelligence, as well as his talent.”

“She can’t stop talking about how hot he is,” but “Kim is not throwing herself at the guy. He lives in Madrid and he’s also involved in a very serious relationship, but it’s no secret that if he was to become available Kim would be there in a heartbeat,” the source also established of the sportsman, who is really “high profile in the league,” after which they resigned from the chat.