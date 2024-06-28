 
Geo News

Zac Efron explains how he can relate to 'A Family Affair' character

Zac Efron revealed what parts of his character Chris Cole from ‘A Family Affair’ he can relate to in real life

By
Web Desk

June 28, 2024

Zac Efron revealed what parts of his character Chris Cole from ‘A Family Affair’ he can relate to in real life
Zac Efron revealed what parts of his character Chris Cole from ‘A Family Affair’ he can relate to in real life

Zac Efron has opened up on how he relates to his A Family Affair character of a movie star.

Zac plays actor Chris Cole who’s a demanding boss to Zara (played by Joey King). The actor goes on to have a romance with Zara’s mom Brooke (Nicole Kidman).

During a new interview with Parade, the High School Musical alum was asked if he can relate to his character in the movie in any way.

“It's kind of a mix. I think there are feelings that he's experiencing that I've definitely felt myself at times, but I just kind of amplified some of the ways that I guess he's more afraid of things,” he replied.

“Unfortunately, when you're going through some of those emotions, you can tend to take it out on the people closest to you, which he does to Zara,” he continued.

“She's probably his best friend and there's nobody he can really be himself in front of, and I think that shines a light on how wonderful their relationship is,” Zac added.

"It's tumultuous at times, but Zara is always there for Chris and I think by the end of the movie, you see that Chris really has Zara's back and it's really special,” he concluded his answer. 

