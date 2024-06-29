 
Khloe Kardashian reveals unique parenting style compared to her sisters

'The Kardashian' star highlighted her way of parenting her two kids, True and Tatum

June 29, 2024

Khloe Kardashian confessed that her parenting style is different from her other sisters’.

In a recent episode of The Kardashian, the 40-year-old Good American co-founder, candidly explained that her way of managing kids is not similar to Kardashian sisters.

During the episode, Khloe was having a tea party with her two kids and niece Dream.

In a confessional, the mother of two mentioned that she takes care of her kids in a way different than her sisters’.

She said, “My sisters and I, we all have different households, we raise our kids differently.”

“I'm not judging if everyone's happy and healthy and great, then wonderful, but my type of parenting is we do everything by a schedule," Khloe clarified her statement.

She went on to say, “Like my kids do love this security of knowing, okay, after I take a bath, I know it's time to get in my pajamas and lay in bed and watch TV with my mommy. It works for me and my family."

It is pertinent to mention that Khloe shares two kids daughter True, 6, and Tatum, 2 with her ex Tristan Thompson.

